Louisville Slugger Museum announces ‘Major League’ upgrades

By Sean Baute | June 11, 2019 at 2:04 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 4:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has introduced a new, more interactive tour.

The renovations to Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory are the first since it opened in 1996. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
It’s the first time there’s been major renovations at the museum since it opened 23 years ago in 1996.

Visitors can now touch and hold the lumber that will turn into their favorite superstar’s bat with the museum’s giant pro player billet bin.

Among the things guests to Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory get to see if the bat-making process. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Guests to the museum were just as excited to be part of the new tour Tuesday as museum officials were.

“My favorite thing on the new tour is the pro player billet bin,” said Museum Vice President Anne Jewell. "Every team is represented, so there’s something there for everyone and it’s just a beautiful work of art.

Anne Jewell, Vice President of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
The tour now starts with a video that follows the process of the bat from the forest to the diamond.

"It's been on my bucket list," said Chad Mahoney, a visitor from Indianapolis. "Since I was three years old, I've loved baseball and the Cincinnati Reds and I've gone to a game every year."

Chad, Aaron and Amy Mahoney of Indianapolis were among the visitors who got a first look at the renovations to Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
The museum’s upgrades also include a new look into the bat-making process, mini-bat production, bigger monitors and a better sound system.

