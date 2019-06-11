Man shot, killed in Newburg off East Indian Trail identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man shot to death in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood Monday night has been released.
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Bethune Court. The scene is just off Unseld Boulevard near East Indian Trail and just one street over from Newburg Middle School and Petersburg Park.
Crews arrived to find the victim, James Mansfield, 20, of Louisville, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson confirmed Mansfield died at the scene. Police spent the overnight hours going door to door in a search for witnesses.
No arrest have been made in this case. Anyone with information on this crime should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
