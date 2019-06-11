Oldham County High School welcomes new principal

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County High School now has a new principal.
The Oldham County High School SBDM has unanimously selected Andy Moore to lead the school. Moore currently serves at Locust Grove Elementary, where he has been principal since June of 2012.
“The exciting opportunity with this is that I am still going to be connected to the Locust Grove community,” Moore said in a press release. “I will now get to see our Lions become Colonels and take their final steps across the stage as graduates of Oldham County High School. It is my hope to continue to shine my light of leadership and speak that truth into all students so clearly that they see it and believe.”
Prior to Locust Grove, Moore was assistant principal at Simpsonville Elementary in Shelby County from 2009-2012. He first came to Oldham County Schools as a teacher at La Grange Elementary in 2004, before leaving to help open Kenwood Station Elementary.
“Throughout the interview process, it was clear to the selection committee that Mr. Moore will bring both an energetic and innovative style to the role,” Dr. Willie Foster, Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning for Oldham County Schools, said in a press release. “It was also clear that he believes in developing leadership and is willing to push to ensure that students are at the center of all decisions.”
