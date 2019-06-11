StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

An interesting setup that will feature (2) systems that will reside on either side of WAVE Country during the day. In between the two will be ...us. There looks to a surge of energy along the jet stream that will pass into our zone. This feature is likely to spark off thunderstorms as a result during the heating of the afternoon. But where? The zone of potential still looks to be between I-65 and I-75 but this is a fairly dynamic event. Therefore placement of these t-storms will not get locked in until we get a bit closer in time. Likely tomorrow morning. The zone they have to work with will indeed be narrow so some of you will get missed completely. At this point if you have outdoor/travel plans Wednesday and live in between I-65 and I-75, I would monitor this setup carefully. There is a low-end risk for severe wind/hail that we will need to watch for. Whatever does develop...will get pushed to the east by late afternoon/evening. Meanwhile for the rest of us, showers and thunderstorms (non-severe) will push in from the WEST. They will fade to just scattered showers that could last into the night.