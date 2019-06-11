Tank raised on new water tank in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - It was a sight to see in New Albany on Tuesday, as Indiana American Water raised a a 1-million gallon elevated storage tank and placed it on its concrete pedestal.
Check out the time lapse of the water tower being elevated today, below:
The water taken is located at 1680 Coes Lane. It’s part of a $3.9 million infrastructure investment project in southern Indiana.
The bottom of the tank will be composed of poured concrete while the top portion consists of fabricated steel. The project also includes installing approximately 1,500 feet of large-diameter water mains along Coes Lane to connect the new tank to existing water mains in the area.
The tank project got underway in late 2018 and is expected to be in service by late summer 2019.
The process of rising the tank took several hours.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.