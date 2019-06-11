Valley High school resource officers recognized for catching armed student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Police Department officers will be recognized for stopping a student suspected of planning a school shooting.
On April 12, a person allegedly saw 18-year-old Valley High student Shunka Campbell watching a machine gun video on his phone while in a hallway. When told the video was inappropriate to be watching at school, Campbell allegedly said they should be worried about the gun in his backpack rather than the video on his phone.
Campbell’s arrest report states he was later found not to have a gun, but was suspended for five days.
On April 16, Campbell was allegedly seen at a business near the school with a loaded Colt revolver and a 50-round box of ammo.
“Somebody had pried the middle school entrance door open and stuck a ballistic vest in the door -- that was caught on camera,” JCPS Resource Officer Tony Sacra testified in court in May.
An AK-47 and two fully loaded magazines also were found in Campbell’s home, police said.
Sacra will be recognized, along with Lt. Grant Riggs, for their work to prevent a shooting at Tuesday’s JCPS Board of Education meeting.
Campbell is due back in court for a pretrial conference on July 2.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.