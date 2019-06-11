WAVE 3 News to begin airing national anthem daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will start marking the end of each broadcast day by playing the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Starting Tuesday, June 18th, WAVE 3 News will air the national anthem shortly before 4 a.m. each day, which signifies the switch to a new broadcast day.
History of national anthem and broadcast
Until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned to the airwaves the following morning.
Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem on the back of a letter. He later completed the four verses, which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
A 9-year-old from South Florida named Reina Özbay is the singer in the video, which you can watch above.
