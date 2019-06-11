Whitney Austin: Mass shooting survivor leaving Fifth Third Bank, fully commits to Whitney/Strong Organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a touching social media post, mass shooting survivor Whitney Austin says what happened to her last September has changed the course of her life forever.
While walking into work on September 6, 2018 Whitney Austin was ambushed. Somehow, she survived being shot 12 times in the tragedy at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati’s busy Fountain Square. The gunman injured one other person and killed three others before Cincinnati police shot and killed him.
Now, “after much thought and contemplation” Austin says she has made the decision to “launch a completely new trajectory” for her life.
She says in a Facebook post that the events of the day both “upended and enriched” her life, explaining that she recognizes the beauty of her outcome and will spend the rest of her lift moving forward and paying it back.
“My primary focus day-to-day is to cherish my family and to allot the appropriate amount of time for my physical and mental healing,” Austin writes. “And on that note, nothing provides more mental strength and clarity than the work I’ve endeavored to complete through Whitney/Strong. With approximately 100 gun deaths a day and another 300 injured, I cannot turn my back on this issue I’ve experienced so intimately.”
It’s with this, Austin writes that she is now committed to fighting gun violence.
“While my recovery process is still underway and my capabilities are still limited, I would like to publicly commit myself to this profession today," Austin writes. "Fighting gun violence will be my life’s mission.”
Even though Austin is leaving her position at Fifth Third Bank, she says she knows this is what she’s suppose to be doing in life.
“My time with Fifth Third Bank has been filled with so many fond memories. I will cherish the people that put me, time and time again, into projects and roles that challenged me and developed me into the leader I am today,” Austin wrote. “I am grateful for the support I have received and continue to receive from the Fifth Third community. While major transitions can be bittersweet, I am certain this is what I am supposed to be doing now. I thank you for your support, prayers, and positive thoughts – and please keep them up as I navigate this tricky issue!”
