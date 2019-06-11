Woman pleaded guilty to stealing from Bullitt County high school

Cathy Bowman pleaded guilty to theft charges.
By Amber Powell | June 11, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 5:11 PM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County woman has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from a high school sports’ booster program.

Cathy Bowman was the treasurer of the Bullitt Central High Athletic Boosters when thousands of dollars came up missing.

Bowman pleaded guilty to theft charges Monday.

She is ordered to pay back nearly $13,000 and her sentencing is set for July 16.

Bowman is eligible for a diversion program, meaning the charges against her could be dismissed in the future. The program is voluntary for defendants charged with misdemeanors or criminal violations.

