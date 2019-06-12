Apartments proposed to replace motel near IU-Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP/WAVE) - A developer is proposing a 270-unit student apartment complex to replace a motel near the Indiana University campus in Bloomington.
The city plan commission has endorsed the proposal from Collegiate Development Group for a two-building project at the site of the current Motel 6 along Walnut Street a short distance west of IU's Memorial Stadium. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the complex is designed to house 820 students.
The developer plans to give up to $2.46 million to the city's affordable housing fund. City official Alex Crowley says the money will go toward providing affordable housing elsewhere as it doesn't make sense to incorporate non-student housing in the apartment complex.
The Bloomington City Council must still approve the project before construction can begin.
