Ball State names architecture school after Wayne Estopinal

MUNCIE, In. (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - One of the most comprehensive and largest design colleges in the country will bear the name of a former trustee and exemplary alumnus, in recognition of his service and generosity to Ball State University.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the Board of Trustees approved the naming of the R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning (CAP).
Board Chair Rick Hall remembered Jeffersonville native Estopinal for his grace, sense of humor, and passion for Ball State.
“Wayne exemplified what it means to be a loyal Cardinal,” he stated in a news release. “He supported students, faculty, and fellow alumni in every manner possible for decades. Most importantly, Wayne loved our University enough to challenge it to strive for the highest level of excellence and had the courage to overcome obstacles to fulfilling those aspirations. Naming the college after him is a tribute to his exceptional leadership and commitment to Ball State, which will have a lasting effect for generations to come.”
Estopinal, a 1979 CAP graduate, was president of the firm TEG Architects, which he founded in 1989 in his Jeffersonville. He served on Ball State’s Board of Trustees from 2011 until his death on November 30, 2018. He had also served on the Alumni Council, including its Executive Committee, and the Ball State University Foundation Board of Directors. His company employed more than 100 Ball State alumni and dozens of interns. Estopinal died when his plane crashed while traveling to attend a Ball State University alumni event in Chicago.
President Geoffrey S. Mearns said Estopinal was both a colleague and a friend who embraced the University’s enduring values — excellence, integrity, innovation, courage, social responsibility, inclusiveness, and gratitude.
“Through his service and commitment to others, Wayne truly represented the spirit of Beneficence that is intrinsic to Ball State,” Mearns said.
Dave Ferguson, dean of Estopinal College, said he is grateful for Estopinal’s leadership and support.
“Our alumni are one of our greatest assets, and that was true of Wayne,” Ferguson said. “Like many of our graduates, he made an impact in communities throughout Indiana and the United States. He was what we want our students to be: professionally prepared, creatively curious, globally aware, and locally engaged. His generosity toward Ball State and toward CAP in particular has been exemplary.”
