Cards preparing for another trip to Omaha

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL was back at work on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cards are preparing for a fifth trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
“It’s always excitement. You’re so happy that you’re one of eight teams still playing, for me, they know I love to practice, so try to make the most of these practices,” Cards head coach Dan McDonnell said. “For the players it’s prepare, prepare to play good baseball, physically, mentally and there’s a balance. You’ve got to be able to handle all the attention that they’re getting and I’m sure they’re reading a lot on social media.”
For the Cards freshmen and sophomores, it’ll be the first trip to college baseball’s version of the Elite Eight.
“We’ve heard a lot of stories like from the juniors and seniors this year, so to finally be going ourselves is really exciting,” sophomore Lucas Dunn said.
“As Coach Mac was saying, there’s a lot of distractions that can happen there with all the gear that we’ll get and just all the teams being there, all the fans, and you’ve just kind of got to flush it out and just got to be mentally tough and just come to compete every pitch," freshman Alex Binelas added.
Up first for #7 UofL (49-16) in pool play is #2 seed Vanderbilt (54-11). The Commodores beat the Cards 6-2 on May 7 at Jim Patterson Stadium.
“There’s a lot of respect for them, we’ve played well, I think we beat them two of the last three years, obviously they beat us this year, so they’re familiar with a lot of the kids,” McDonnell said. “So I would like to think anybody you’re playing in Omaha is grab your attention, but maybe it adds a little more when it’s a team we know a lot about, have a lot of respect for.”
The Cards and Commodores meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
