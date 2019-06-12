County Attorney’s Office up against Metro Council budget cuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office faces nearly $80,000 in budget cuts.
It’s staff is overworked and underpaid, the office argued at a Metro Council budget hearing Monday night.
“We can deal with the cuts you’ve proposed for us this year,” Assistant Jefferson County Attorney, Matt Golden, said. “What we are hopeful for, and what we are all here begging for, is that you don’t cut us more than that.”
Golden begged the Budget Committee to reconsider further cuts amid the $32 million budget shortfall.
“We have to be very careful, across metro government, about filling positions when they’re vacant,” Metro Councilman Bill Hollander (D-District 9) said. “And I know that means people who work very hard, we’re asking them to work harder. But if I didn’t say that, I wouldn’t be honest with you.”
Golden said his office is a money-maker for the city, generating more than $3 million last year alone. That’s despite the fact that his attorneys make thousands less than those in similar-sized cities.
The office claims the cuts will force them to eliminate several positions and could negatively impact the county’s diversion programs, leading to more jail overcrowding.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.