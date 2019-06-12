Denny Crum continues to improve following stroke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The legendary Denny Crum continues to improve following a stroke, his wife Susan Sweeney Crum says.
The former UofL basketball coach was hospitalized in early May. Since then, he’s been released and is going to rehab, and focusing on physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.
According to Sweeney Crum, her husband had a good followup appointment with the doctors on Tuesday.
She shared in a Facebook post, that Coach Crum has a “golf ball sized” bleed in his brain, but his doctor is “amazed at how well he was doing.”
Sweeney Crum expressed her heartfelt thanks to all those who thought or prayed for her husband.
“I am amazed too, but also believe that a lot of that had to do with how many people we had praying for him almost immediately," Sweeney Crum wrote."Thank you to all of our prayer warriors!”
Sweeney Crum wrote that the first couple weeks were hard, but she says things are starting to feel a little more “normal.”
“I can’t even begin to thank all of you enough for all the prayers and messages and cards and thoughts and good wishes for both of us,” she wrote. “I believe there’s no reason Denny won’t make a full recovery, with no lasting effects, and fishing will be happening before the summer is out! Thank you all again and much love to everyone!”
