Emergency ramp closure from the Outer Loop to I-65 South in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entrance ramp from both directions of KY 1065 (Outer Loop) to Interstate 65 South in Jefferson County is closed due to emergency concrete repairs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued a statement saying a hole was discovered in the pavement at the culvert over the Southern Ditch. The ramp has been closed to prevent damage to vehicles.
Crews will remove the concrete slab Wednesday evening and determine the extent of the repairs needed. They will need to backfill the area with rock prior to pouring a new concrete slab.
This ramp is expected to remain closed through midday on Friday, June 14 so the new concrete can cure to the appropriate strength before allowing traffic on it. Motorists may not see any workers in the area during the curing process.
Motorists on the Outer Loop can detour by using either KY 61 (Preston Highway) or KY 1020 (National Turnpike) to I-265/KY 841 (Gene Snyder Freeway) and connecting with I-65 South.
