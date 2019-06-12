Father charged with critically injuring infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A man is facing assault and abuse charges after admitting to causing life-threatening injuries to his infant son.
Donnie E. Rowe, 29, of Louisville, was arrested June 11 by Louisville Metro police.
Detectives said Rowe admitted to causing the child's injuries on evening of June 7. It happened at Rowe's home in a mobile home park on Taylor Blvd.
The report says the child is currently on life support suffering from multiple skull fractures and other injuries. It's unknown if he will survive.
Rowe is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.