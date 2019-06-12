FORECAST: A few gusty thunderstorms to the east this afternoon

- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Isolated severe wind/hail potential
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather looks fairly quiet the next few hours with a mix of sun and clouds. I am still expecting thunderstorms to pop on the radar from Adair County north to about Washington and perhaps Franklin County after 3 p.m. Some could briefly become strong or severe.
Whatever does develop will track quickly to the east and will exit WAVE Country before sunset. For the rest of us, it looks mainly dry with a few showers possibly rolling in from the west this evening.
Expect a cloudy start to Thursday with passing showers/drizzle. The sun will fight for a place as the day wears on with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected by afternoon. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out until late afternoon with most areas remaining dry. Perhaps of more impactful element will be the gusty winds around 30 mph at times for much of the day keeping it quite cool for June standards.
Friday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine. It will start off chilly with lots of the 40s on the maps but afternoon highs in the 70s will be in the cards. Scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast for the weekend with Sunday holding the greatest potential over the two days at this point.
REST OF TODAY: Thunderstorms develop east (40%), mostly cloudy otherwise. HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Evening shower possible (30%). LOW: 59°
THURSDAY: Windy at times, cloudy with drizzle/showers to start (30%). Afternoon sun breaks with a shower possible (30%). HIGH: 70°
