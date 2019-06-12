Former French Lick Teacher arrested for obstruction of justice in child pornography case

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WAVE) - A teacher in French Lick, Indiana was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice in regards to a case of child pornography.
In December 2018, former Springs Valley School teacher Kari Buchanan, 42, of West Baden Springs, was arrested for Possession Of Child Pornography for allegedly having inappropriate communications with a juvenile Springs Valley High School student.
Buchanan was arrested again on June 5, on charges of obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy, because police say she tried to persuade the victim to change their statement to the Orange County Prosecutors Office, subsequently obstructing the investigation.
Another person, Isral Qualkenbush, 37, of French Lick was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.
Police say Qualkenbush was involved in aiding Buchanan in communicating with the original juvenile victim, trying to get the victim to change their story.
Qualkenbush was incarcerated at the Orange County Jail before being released on a $1,005.00 cash bond.
