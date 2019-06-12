Governor Matt Bevin participates in Select USA Investment Summit

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is in Washington D.C., participating in the Select USA Investment Summit.
Gov. Bevin joined Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on stage for a panel discussion on Tuesday. The summit brings together businesses and investors from all over the world.
One of Gov. Bevin’s points was to tout Kentucky’s large manufacturing industry.
“We are blessed to make a lot of wonderful products,” Gov. Bevin said. “The average state in american has about 8.5% of their workforce involved in manufacturing. In Kentucky, it’s almost 13-percent. It’s about 50-percent higher.”
Gov. Bevin also highlighted Kentucky’s college programs that focus on engineering and research and development
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.