JCPS offers interpreter program for bilingual students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools is offering an interpreter course for bilingual students.
Just because these students can speak two languages, it doesn't mean they necessarily qualify as an interpreter.
Interpreters are bound by ethics and making sure exactly what is said is conveyed to another party without injection, any sort of bias or interjection.
This program aims not only to help students bridge the language gap for their own family, but it also highlights a career as an interpreter.
JCPS said they are hopeful this program will also be helpful for Louisville as a whole.
"Having access to students that can do interpretation is amazing not just for our community, but also for our own system," JCPS Access and Opportunity Specialist Giselle Danger said.
Danger is hopeful that this instructional program will happen again next summer.
