Kentucky man who crashed horse drawn carriage into car determined to be under the influence of alcohol

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Smiths Grove man is under arrest after police say he crashed his horse drawn carriage into a car while under the influence of alcohol.
Smiths Grove Police were called to the 1400 Block of Hydropondsville Road near the intersection with T. Elkins Road just before 10:30 (CT) Tuesday night.
Police identified Reuben Yoder as the operator of the horse drawn carriage. Autumn Juarbe was identified as the operator of the passenger car. Police say Yoder’s wife, Salome Yoder, and their seven children were also in the carriage at the time of the accident. None of the parties involved were injured, including the horse.
During the investigation into the crash, Yoder was administered a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green where he was medically cleared to be locked up at the Warren County Regional Jail.
Yoder is charged with operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.