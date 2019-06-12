LMPD officers recover 7-year-old’s stolen bike, return it to him at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protect and serve. That’s the motto of first responders all over the world. Officers inside the Louisville Metro Police Department are no exception.
Last week, a 7-year-old boy had his brand new bike stolen. Officers with the Downtown Area Patrol responded to the robbery.
LMPD Officer Huffman put a description out on the radio and Officer Marshall saw the individuals on the bikes headed towards Jackson/Roselawn in the 4th Division.
Meanwhile, the 7-year-old boy had to be taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
While looking for the boys stolen bicycle, they found that the suspects had ditched the bike behind a home.
But, not only did the officers find the bike, they rode it into the ER and personally returned it to him.
Check out the very tearful, happy, and thankful video of the surprise below:
