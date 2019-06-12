Man accused of raping sleeping woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of raping a stranger who was sleeping inside of a home.
The victim told police she was sleeping on April 27 when someone placed something over her head, removed her shorts and raped her.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where 22-year-old Antonio Short’s DNA was recovered, according to an arrest slip.
Police said the victim was a stranger to Short.
Short was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on June 11 and charged with rape.
