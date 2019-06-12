MSD’s Waterway Protection Tunnel exhibit debuts at Kentucky Science Center

More than 5 billion gallons of rainwater and wastewater overflow into our waterways each year. MSD’s Waterway Protection Tunnel is an innovative way to store some of this overflow of rainwater and wastewater underground and hold it until sewer system capacity is available. The $200 million tunnel project is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2020. It is one part of MSD’s $1.15 billion Consent Decree that will reduce sewer overflows by 2024.