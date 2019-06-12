Pass the Cash: Young father battling cancer after losing kidney, leg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE Country dad will spend Father’s Day fighting for his life and more time with his family.
Cathy contacted Pass the Cash to nominate James, who at just 35 years old has already lost a leg and a kidney. He’s also dealing with his second cancer battle.
For around three years, Cathy has watched her young friend face more struggles than many people see in their lifetime.
“His wife is trying to keep the household going,” Cathy explained. “They’re struggling financially because of all the medical bills."
Both medical and household needs have proven tough to buy.
“He talks about things they’d like to have, like a shower stool something to make life a little easier, but the money is just not there to get it," Cathy said.
The money is not coming in and the bills just won’t stop.
“They’ve got a 7-year-old son he tries to be a big role model to,” Cathy said. “This has just been real hard.”
WAVE 3 News donated the first $300, with an additional $500 from mutuels clerks at Churchill Downs. Cathy couldn’t wait to hand the money off the James, who was finishing chemotherapy at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center. He was under the impression Cathy was there to help his uncle, who drives him to treatment.
“Remember we were talking about the things you needed, like a shower stool? I contacted Dawne Gee and we’re gonna pass you the cash," Cathy explained.
“Oh wow,” James replied. “Thank you. Oh, I’m so happy!"
James’ fight with testicular cancer and all that chemo brings with it has been hard.
“I thought I was over with it the first time,” James said. “It came back. It came back got on my right kidney. My right lung..”
Disability checks don’t cover all of the expenses so his wife continues to work. Even through their struggles, James has vowed to keep fighting for his family because they need him.
“I’m just going to keep my head up, praying to God,” James said.
If you’d like to Pass the Cash, click or tap here to nominate someone deserving. Remember you cannot give it to family and you can’t keep it.
You will be notified if selected.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.