Police: Man admitted to being on drugs, beating 2-month-old son

The most overlooked sign of child abuse is bruising, Janes said, adding that everyone should know about the 10-4 bruising rule. If there is any bruising on a child age four and younger to the torso, ears and neck, they should be evaluated immediately. Janes said there should not be any bruising anywhere on a non-mobile infant under 1 year of age, or any infant who is not yet pulling up and taking steps.