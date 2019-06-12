POLICE: Southern Indiana man missing, in danger

PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana statewide silver alert has been declared to find a missing man who police believe is in extreme danger.
Donald Bruner, 47, was last seen on May 8 around noon in Palmyra, Indiana, which is 117 miles south of Indianapolis.
Bruner is a white male, 6′ tall, 265 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He also has “Rocky” tattooed on his upper arm.
His car is a red 1991 Jeep Cherokee with an Indiana plate, VH7676. The vehicle has white weathered patches on the hood.
Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating his disappearance.
Anyone with information on Bruner should call 911 or contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 883-5999.
