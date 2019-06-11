Police union president posts photo of bloodied officer after YMCA attack: Deadly force ‘would have been justified’

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The president of Cincinnati’s police union released a photo of a bloodied officer Tuesday just a few days after a violent attack at an area YMCA.
A blurred version of the photo has been attached to this story. If you want to see the real thing, you can visit the Facebook post here.
The incident happened Thursday at 8:48 p.m. at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA at 3159 Montana Avenue. Police say they received a call about a man refusing to leave the gym and found Durrell Nichols, 25, behaving in a disorderly manner. They say they tried several times to get Nichols to leave the gym before attempting to arrest him, at which point Nichols resisted and “violently assaulted” the officers.
“The officer would have been justified if he had used deadly force,” Sgt. Dan Hils, the union president, wrote in his Tuesday Facebook post. “At what levels of leadership would he have been supported and at what levels would he have been abandoned?”
According to a statement from the YMCA, Nichols was a member at the time, and after his conduct the staff asked him to leave. When he refused, that’s when they called police.
The officer was severely cut on his forehead, bruised on the side of the head and his eye was swollen shut, but was expected to be OK.
“He’s lucky he’s alive,” Hils told FOX19 on Tuesday. “He’s being assaulted by a very large, very evil, very mentally unstable human being.”
Nichols was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault on a law officer, felony resisting arrest, felony obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He is expected back in court June 17.
Hils’ post came just a few hours after a speaking on a use-of-force update in a separate case, one that involved an officer using a Taser on an 11-year-old.
