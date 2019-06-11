Police union president posts photo of bloodied officer after YMCA attack: Deadly force ‘would have been justified’

The incident happened Thursday at 8:48 p.m. at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA at 3159 Montana Avenue. Police say they received a call about a man refusing to leave the gym and found Durrell Nichols, 25, behaving in a disorderly manner. They say they tried several times to get Nichols to leave the gym before attempting to arrest him, at which point Nichols resisted and “violently assaulted” the officers.