Second Chances Wildlife Center in a ‘stinky’ situation

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Second Chances Wildlife Center is in a bit of a “stinky” situation.
They’re in need of around $1,200 to build at least one more outdoor enclosure or $2,400 to build two enclosures - for skunks!
The center reached out to their followers on Facebook asking for help on Sunday. They say they’ve had “so many" baby skunks arrive at the facility that they’ve run out of room for them.
One of the opossum enclosures even had to be reformatted to fit the baby skunks, but that still isn’t enough room.
The money would help the Wildlife Center purchase wood, hard wire cloth, latches, and metal roofing to make another outdoor enclosure.
According to the Wildlife Center, being outdoors is an essential part of healing.
“They get acclimated to weather, gain strength and balance, foraging and nest building skills, and simply time away from humans,” the Facebook post reads. “They HAVE to go through this process before being released. They will be in these enclosures all summer long.”
The Wildlife Center says they’re currently housing 20 skunks, with even more on the way. One litter of skunks came in at just a few days old, nearly five weeks ago. The center says they took them in because their mother was killed.
They say another litter that came in was near death.
“We opened the box and thought they were all dead upon arrival,” the center wrote. “That’s how bad they were. They were like ICE to the touch, completely non-responsive and lethargic. After 3 hours, they were warmed up enough to offer electrolytes orally. They received 24 hours of SubQ fluids.”
A few days later, they were moving around.
“It was surprising that they all made it past the first night but they are all doing awesome now.” the Facebook post says.
The third litter came to the shelter without a mom as well. The center says they’d been without a mom for at least a few days. They were infested with mites and fleas in addition to being dehydrated and weak. They’re doing well after being cared for by the staff at the Wildlife Center.
