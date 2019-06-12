StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

This looks to start as a classic overcast/cool/drizzly setup. As the low moves east by lunch, the southern and western side of the low will start to see the clouds break up. Again, not a good thing in that only more pockets of clouds and downpours would re-develop and fill those gaps back in. That process would keep repeating until the sun got lower in the sky and the heating of the ground ceases. I think WAVE Country will be split with an overcast/cool setup to the northeast with temperatures stuck in the lower 60s. For the rest of us, we should get some sun breaks that will help warm us up (in pockets) to around 70 with the added risk for a spotty shower/downpour to form. Just keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans.