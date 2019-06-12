Summer symposium keeps teachers focused on education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Deeper Learning Symposium is underway at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
It's a summer conference created by Jefferson County Schools focused on innovative ideas in education.
Thousands of educators from across the state are expected to attend throughout the three-day event that started Tuesday.
One of the reasons the conference is held this time of year is to keep teachers focused on ways they can better prepare students once students come back to school.
"This symposium is set up to help teachers be refreshed and help them take their learning where they left off," Symposium Co-Chair Dr. Tara Isaacs said, "and we want to challenge them to go deeper, shift in their educator practice, because we know that shifts in learning is what ultimately impacts students."
The theme of this year’s symposium is “Know Equity, Know Excellence”
