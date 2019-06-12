Teen sues LMPD over controversial traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The controversial traffic stop of a teenage boy is now resulting in a lawsuit.
Tae-Ahn Lea is suing Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad, Major William Hibbs of the Ninth Mobile Division and the five officers involved in the traffic stop in August 2018.
Lea was 18 years old when he was pulled over and accused of making an improper turn.
Police body camera video showed Lea being cooperative and complying with police. It shows police pulling Lea from the car, patting him down, searching his car and handcuffing him.
Lea was cited for a wide turn, which prosecutors later dismissed.
The lawsuit alleges Lea was targeted, surveilled and followed because he was black and in a nice car.
Since that traffic stop, Chief Conrad announced policy changes that will take effect Aug. 1 meant to reduce implicit bias.
New procedures instruct officers not to remove people from their car or handcuff people who aren’t under arrest unless there is a clear danger to another person.
While the Supreme Court allows officers to pull people out of vehicles during a stop, the department will be limiting that, requiring justification and documentation from officers anytime it happens.
LMPD said they do not comment on pending litigation.
