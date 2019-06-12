U of L Basketball Teaches Hoops at Meade County High School

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Green Wave gym at Meade County turned red for a day as University of Louisville head coach, Chris Mack and his basketball team took over the gym to teach the game and have a little fun. For camper, Kendall Raney, meeting her favorite players was the best part of the day. “Just to meet all the players and stuff,” said Raney. For the players themselves, it’s a chance to get away from offseason training. "Our guys are here all summer, so for us to be able to come out, teach some basketball, been a great day, said Mack.
When you walk into the gym here at Meade County one of the things you’ll notice is that the smiles are just as big on the camp counselor’s faces as they are on the kids. As the campers played in an all star game, the UofL players hung on every shot as if a trip to the Final Four was riding on it. “I think they remember their childhood. If you play at this level they’re at, they obviously went to some camps when they were a little kid,” said Mack. The campers enjoyed the players’ enthusiasm. “They’re all cheering with us. We’re just having fun with them," said Rhett Kupper. “It’s really cool, but it kinda makes me nervous because they’re like so good," said Peyton Brady.
Turning a much needed day off into a day a group of young basketball players will never forget. “They got classes going on, weightlifting. They got five-on-five, open gym, skill workouts, so for them to be able to get in a car ride with one another over here, and again, teach the game they learned when they were a little kid, I think it’s really cool to give back,” said Mack. It doesn’t seem like the players will soon forget this day either.
