U of L Basketball Teaches Hoops at Meade County High School

When you walk into the gym here at Meade County one of the things you’ll notice is that the smiles are just as big on the camp counselor’s faces as they are on the kids. As the campers played in an all star game, the UofL players hung on every shot as if a trip to the Final Four was riding on it. “I think they remember their childhood. If you play at this level they’re at, they obviously went to some camps when they were a little kid,” said Mack. The campers enjoyed the players’ enthusiasm. “They’re all cheering with us. We’re just having fun with them," said Rhett Kupper. “It’s really cool, but it kinda makes me nervous because they’re like so good," said Peyton Brady.