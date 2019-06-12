Walmart announces support for Norton Children’s Hospital ‘Just for Kids’ Critical Care Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walmart Inc. has announced a commitment to the Norton Children’s Hospital “Just for Kids” Critical Care Center through the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The next $3 million raised in local Walmart stores through participation in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program will support renovations to the “Just for Kids” Critical Care Center. It’s been 20-years since the Critical Care Center has had any type of renovations.
“Every year our local associates get excited for this important fundraising effort,” said Louisville Walmart store manager Brad Sturgill. “Raising money for Norton Children’s Hospital is one of the most significant investments we make here in Louisville. People from all over the area contribute and assist in Norton’s mission.”
This will bring Walmart’s total support of the hospital to nearly $8 million since 2007. Walmart previously has supported the hospital’s trauma program and imaging services.
The community can support the “Just for Kids” Critical Care Center at local Walmart stores during a register campaign for Norton Children’s Hospital until July 7.
The need is staggering – 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute. Helping these children is easy, here’s how to participate:
- Donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any Louisville Walmart store or Sam’s Club
The “Just for Kids” Critical Care Center is the only pediatric intensive care unit in the western half of Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Every year, an average of 2,200 children up to age 18 need the specialized care of the “Just for Kids” Critical Care Center. These children have experienced severe injuries or child abuse, had complex surgeries or have diagnoses that include severe infections, life-threatening respiratory failure and complications from diabetes.
