WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Wednesday, June 12

The 2019 Juneteenth Jubilee will begin at 2nd and Main on the KFC Yum! Center Plaza with a community gathering in remembrance of the thousands of enslaved Africans sold at this site in the 1800s. Grand Marshal Ed Hamilton and the River City Drum Corp will lead participants through Downtown Louisville in a march for freedom to Waterfront Park. At the Lincoln Memorial, sculpted by Hamilton a decade ago, a sunset performance will celebrate freedom, featuring guest speakers reading excerpts of the Emancipation Proclamation embellished by artistic responses from Jason Clayborn and the Atmosphere Changers. Other performances will include the River City Drum Corp, the Lanita Rocknettes, AMPED, and many more.