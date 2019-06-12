6-year-old Louisville boy meets Tony winner inspiring thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 6-year-old Louisville boy got to meet a Tony winner who is inspiring thousands.
Ali Stroker, who became the first person who uses a wheelchair to win a Tony Award, appeared on the Today Show Wednesday where she was surprised by Henry Hinson.
Henry’s mother, Erin Hinson, posted a video of him watching Stroker accept her award where he said “that’s me.”
After meeting Stroker, Henry showed off his wheelie skills.
Erin Hinson said of Henry, “For the first time he realized that anything is possible. If Ali can win a Tony then if I want to be a chef or a doctor or whatever I can do that. I always tell him limits are for credit cards not people.”
Henry will get to see Stroker perform in Oklahoma! on Broadway.
Henry attends Wilder Elementary School and wants to be a chef when he grows up.
