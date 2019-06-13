Alaska murder suspect leads investigators to arrest Indiana man for child porn

NEW SALISBURY, Ind. (WAVE) - A murder investigation in Alaska led investigators to arrest a man hundreds of miles away in New Salisbury, Indiana.
Darin Schilmiller, 21, of Harrison County, was arrested after federal prosecutors said incriminating videos and text messages asking for child porn were found on a murder suspect’s phone.
This isn’t the first time Schilmiller has been investigated for child pornography. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department investigated him in 2018. Documents provided by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Anchorage say Schilmiller was a person of interest in a child pornography case after contacting a woman in California and discussing a fetish with infants. That case was closed and no charges were brought.
A high school yearbook photo from North Harrison Community Schools shows Schilmiller smiling, a lighthearted quote shown underneath the photo. Schilmiller graduated from North Harrison in 2017.
Just two years later, 21-year-old Schilmiller is the sixth person to be arrested following the murder of Cynthia “Cee Cee” Hoffman in Alaska. Hoffman was reported missing last week, her body found last Thursday by police in a creek near Anchorage.
In the criminal complaint, FBI Special Agent Jessica Hais, with the Child Exploitation Task Force, said Schilmiller’s name came up with investigators after police arrested and questioned 18-year-old Denali Brehmer in relation to Hoffman’s murder.
On Brehmer’s phone, investigators found videos with child porn and text messages where she discussed the sexual assault of two girls with Schilmiller, known also in the investigation as “Tyler.”
Court records state Schilmiller exchanged messages with Brehmer on how to assault the young girls, asking for specific videos.
One message implied that he was aware of Hoffman’s murder, saying “We can meet, but once I see a cop I’m telling him or her that I made you rape people and killed Cece.” And “I still want kids but I can’t cus I have a child porn fetish I’m trying to get over... I have a rape fetish I wanna get over."
Schilmiller was arrested June 10 on allegations of production and receipt of child pornography.
He's currently in federal custody.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage said the extradition process has begun to send Schilmiller to Anchorage to face the child pornography charges outlined against him.
