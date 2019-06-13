Calipari Signs 10 Year Extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Kentucky head coach, John Calipari has signed a contract extension with the school that offers him the opportunity to end his career at the school.
The new deal begins on July 1, 2019 and runs through 2029. Including incentives, endorsements, and media obligations, the contract is worth $86 million. Athletics Director, Mitch Barnhart says Calipari has become synonymous with the winning legacy at UK. “One of the truly unique things about Kentucky men’s basketball is its legacy of head coaches who have made their own lasting mark on this program. John is a perfect illustration of that,” said Barnhart.
In the sixth year of the contract, Calipari has the option to step down as the head coach and become special assistant to the athletics director/university representative. He would receive $950,000 in annual compensation for the position. Calipari says the University of Kentucky is where he wants to be. “I’ve said from day one that this would be the gold standard and it has been for student-athletes and coaches. As I enter my 11th year, I’m reminded it took me 20 years to get an opportunity to like this. There is no other place I want to be. As I look forward, my mindset is what’s next and how can we be first at it for the young people that we coach,” said Calipari.
