Car crashes into home, catches on fire during police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A car crashed into a home in Shawnee Park and caught on fire during a police pursuit.
Officers heard gunshots on Cecil Avenue and saw a car speed away around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell
Officers chased the car a short distance before it crashed into the empty home in the 200 block of Northwestern Parkway that was being remodeled. Both the car and the house caught on fire.
A woman and man who were inside the car were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Mitchell said their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
Officers were in the 300 block of Cecil Avenue earlier that morning responding to a Shotspotter run where a home had been shot several times, according to Mitchell.
Mitchell said an assault rifle was recovered from the vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the case. Charges against the two suspects are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
