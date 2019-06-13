1 dead in LaRue County fire

BUFFALO, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating a house fire in LaRue County that killed one person.
The fire happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of Otter Creek Road in the Buffalo community. State police say the victim was found inside the home by responding crews from the Buffalo Fire Department.
The victim has not been identified. The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.
How the fire started remains under investigation.
