Deputies investigating shooting death of horse in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a horse in Muhlenberg County.
The sheriff’s office says it happened May 18 off Kennedy Brasher Road, south of Greenville.
“I just found him dead in the field the next day, a couple of bullet wounds to the side,” says owner Steve Newman.
Newman, outraged, posted a photo to Facebook the morning he found his 10-year-old male horse. That post has been shared 24,000 times.
Deputies say the interest this case is generating reflects a concerned community.
“Muhlenberg County we’re a small, tight-knit community," says Deputy Jeremy Mahan. "What happens to you affects me it affects everybody. A horse to some is just an animal, but it’s a member of the family.”
Newman’s horses roam his 10 acres. But on the morning of May 19, when he checked on his horse, he found he had been shot to death with a rifle.
“I’m thinking probably a 22 caliber, small holes, didn’t penetrate all the way through, but I’m thinking one or two of the bullets got one or two of his lungs, and died a pretty slow, gruesome death that night,” says Newman.
Newman found his horse laying on its side near the barn.
“I could see where he’d thrashed a lot even to the point where he’d worn hair off his ears,” says Newman
Deputies have no suspects.
“No motive other than just being a mean individual,” says Deputy Mahan.
So who could do this?
“It was probably one or more people just out in the country by themselves, drinking beer, having a good time, thought it would be fun to shoot a horse,” says Newman.
Deputies did find beer cans near the scene are are testing for fingerprints. Deputies are calling this a random act of violence.
“It’s pretty severe you go and shoot an innocent horse. What else are you capable of,” questions Deputy Mahan.
“I don’t think it’s a huge step getting a kick out of killing a horse to shooting a human,” says Newman.
If Deputies find who did this, we are told the suspect would be facing severe animal cruelty charges and prison time.
If you have any information about what happened, call the sheriff’s office at (270) 338-3345 or (270) 338-2000.
