FORECAST: Near-record lows in tonight’s forecast

- TONIGHT: Near-record lows
- SATURDAY: Strong thunderstorms possible for southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures have been running about 15 degrees below average on this Thursday.
Expect clear skies overnight, with near-record lows in the lower 50s. The record low is 48° previously set in 1933.
While Friday will start with chilly temperatures, we’ll see a nice day shape up with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
A disturbance will move eastward late Friday night into early Saturday, sparking showers and a few thunderstorms across the region, especially north of the Ohio River. A few of those could be strong during the afternoon, something to keep an eye on.
There is a better chance showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Sunday, Father’s Day.
The unsettled weather continues into early next week.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 52° RECORD LOW: 48° set in 1933
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 78°
SATURDAY: Scattered thunderstorms (40% chance). Some sun. HIGH: 85°
SUNDAY -- FATHER’S DAY: Warm and humid. Periods of showers and thunderstorms (60% chance). HIGH: 88°
