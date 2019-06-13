FORECAST: Windy, cool as clouds decrease

While clouds decrease significantly by the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to reach near 70°.
Winds will gust to near 30 mph throughout the day.
Skies remain clear overnight as lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.
Friday looks quite pleasant as abundant sunshine warms us back into the mid to upper 70s Friday.
Highs rise into the 80s this weekend as scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Rain chances ramp up late Saturday and continue through the middle of next week.
TODAY: Isolated AM showers (20%); Decreasing clouds; Breezy; HIGH: 70°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; Cool; LOW: 52°
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 78°
