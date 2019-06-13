Henry Hinson home from Today Show, inspired by meeting Tony winner who also uses a wheelchair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ve probably seen the viral video by now of 6-year-old Henry Hinson’s heartwarming reaction to actress Ali Stroker’s historic Tony Award win Sunday. Henry said it all in just two words; “that’s me.”
Just like Stroker, Henry uses a wheelchair to get around.
“Every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation, who has a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena - you are,” Stroker said when accepting her award.
She’s the first performer in a wheelchair to win a Tony.
”From the moment she was on stage, he was kind of mesmerized,” Henry’s mom Erin said. “I grabbed my phone just to kind of get his reaction.”
Erin posted the video of Henry’s touching reaction on Twitter and it caught the attention of the Today Show. They flew the Hinson’s to New York City for a big surprise Wednesday morning. He got to meet Stroker and receive tickets to see her perform in Oklahoma!
It was still two thumbs up from Henry the day after his big moment on national TV.
“This was like so good,” Henry said.
He said he’ll keep his signed Playbill forever.
”She won the Tony award because she was the best actress,” Henry explained.
Erin tells Henry all the time his chair is not a limitation. But seeing it for himself on stage left a big impression.
“His biggest thing yesterday was that Ali’s wheelchair doesn’t have handles,” Erin said. “She doesn’t need handles, right? So now his goal is to get to a place where he doesn’t need handles.”
Henry has big dreams to run a restaurant one day but he’s now considering acting - and maybe reporting, too.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.