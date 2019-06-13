Indiana driver’s licenses to get new look

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new design for Indiana driver’s licenses has been revealed.
Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled the new look for Indiana licenses.
It will include a black and white, laser engraved picture. Indiana-focused images will also be new, there will be a race car for driver’s licenses and a cardinal on IDs.
There will also be other new features residents will be able to feel, along with UV authentication.
New licenses will be available at all BMV branches by mid-July.
