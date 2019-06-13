Kentucky justices say Marsy’s Law is ‘too vague’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s highest court has agreed with a lower court’s decision that the question on the November 2018 ballot to guarantee the rights of crime victims was too vague.
In a unanimous ruling, the Kentucky Supreme Court found the amendment, known as Marsy’s Law, was in violation of the Kentucky Constitution because “it failed to satisfy the requirement that it be published and submitted to the electorate.”
Kentucky voters approved the amendment with 63 percent of the vote even though the proposal was in doubt of going into effect.
State Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-Hopkinsville), a supporter of the amendment, said he was “very disappointed” in the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying their judgment is “upending the will of the voters.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.