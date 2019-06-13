KSU to provide laptops to incoming freshman class

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - To make sure that new freshman students have the technology they need to be successful in the classroom, Kentucky State University will provide each of them with a laptop computer.
In a statement, KSU President M. Christopher Brown II said faculty members frequently noticed many students were retrieving assignments and digital information resources from cell phones instead of laptop computers or tablets.
Brown's statement goes on to say that KSU already provides all students with access to digital textbooks at no charge as a part of their tuition, but "some data suggests downloading textbooks on their cell phones rather than larger, visible devices can potentially hinder student achievement."
Beginning this fall, first-time, full-time KSU freshman will receive a Dell Latitude laptop with the Windows 10 OS and Microsoft Office. Each machine will also have anti-virus protection and technology assistance from Dell and the KSU information technology office at no cost.
Care of the laptops, each of which have a four-year warranty, is the responsibility of the student and the student must notify the university IT office about any loss, theft, damage or malfunction.
Once the student graduates with no financial obligations, ownership of the laptop will be transfer to the graduate.
“Providing first-time, full-time students with technology is a proven comprehensive approach toward increasing student academic achievement and improving faculty-student relationships," Brown said. "Additionally, the pervasive use of digital tools in K-12 settings must be continued at the collegiate level in order to cement technological proficiency and millennial problem-solving expectations. Our laptop initiative is one of several interventions being employed to accelerate academic outcomes at Kentucky State.”
