Man caught on camera casing out Covington homes, stealing porch furniture

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington police are on the lookout for a man recently caught on camera stealing furniture from people’s porches.
In home surveillance video from Highway Avenue, the man can be seen standing on the front porch of a house appearing to be casing the area. He stares at the house then checks out the surroundings. He even walks around to the side of the house before driving away on what looks like a moped. Then, a day later, it looks like the same man comes back. Already knowing the house has surveillance cameras, he covers his face with his shirt and steals two chairs off of the porch with the help of another person.
The woman who lives in the home did not want to do an interview but her neighbors are outraged.
“You feel violated that someone would stalk you and take what you have worked for instead of going out and working for yourself,” said Margaret, who lives on Hazen Street.
Another porch chair was stolen a few houses away from Margaret’s house. Police believe it’s the same thief. Margaret is keeping her eye out for the man hoping she isn’t next.
“That’s the best I can do, I don’t know what else I can do," she said. "If people are going to steal stuff they’re going to find a way to steal it whether you’re ready for them or not.”
She says a bigger concern is that the man might soon skip over porches and will start trying to work his way inside homes. Now she has a message for him.
“You need to go get some help. There’s some programs you can get on and you don’t have to live like this and if you have children this is a bad thing to teach your children," she said.
Covington police are continuing to review the surveillance video. Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call police at 859-356-3191.
