Man caught on camera casing out Covington homes, stealing porch furniture

In home surveillance video from Highway Avenue, the man can be seen standing on the front porch of a house appearing to be casing the area. He stares at the house then checks out the surroundings. He even walks around to the side of the house before driving away on what looks like a moped. Then, a day later, it looks like the same man comes back. Already knowing the house has surveillance cameras, he covers his face with his shirt and steals two chairs off of the porch with the help of another person.