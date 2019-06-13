Man pleads guilty to murder of Jeffersonville business owner

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused in the shooting death of a Jeffersonville business owner has pleaded guilty to felony murder.
There was no sentence handed down on Thursday. That is now in the hands of a judge. Antonio McRae was convicted of killing Praful Patel, the 49-year-old owner of the Stop N Go on Allison Lane in Jeffersonville.
By entering a blind guilty plea, McRae may face anywhere from a 45 to 65 year sentence.
McRae pleaded guilty only to the charge of murder while committing a robbery, as opposed to straight up murder. The charge of murder was dropped.
One thing that kept prosecution from seeking a full-fledged murder charge against McRae was his desire to quickly come to some sort of resolve for the sake of Patel's family.
"From the beginning, [McRae] did express remorse at what had happened and did express some desire to take responsibility," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.
McRae's attorney, David Mosley, said his client was distraught about what happened.
"He just wanted to straight up admit his wrongdoing and take the responsibility for this for the sake of the family," said Mosley. "I know he feels horrible."
McRae is due back in court August 15, where both his attorney and the prosecutors plan on calling witnesses to the stand for sentencing.
