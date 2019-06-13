Metro United Way needs more donors as cuts come to more than 100 organizations

Other groups, like ElderServe, Inc., will be losing a little over $100,000, which is about 43 percent of their funding. ElderServe works to improve the lives of aging adults in Louisville. Patty Belden, Chief Development Officer, said that’s about 8 percent of their total operating budget. They are in the process of figuring out what they will do to try to fill the gap. She said they were surprised the cuts would be that much for them.